Veerraju says it’s a pre-planned attack; one person arrested for stone pelting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Somu Veerraju squarely blamed the ruling YSRC for the attack on the convoy of the party national secretary Y Satya Kumar in Amaravati on Friday. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he described it as a pre-planned attack and a ploy to foist false cases against BJP leaders under the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act. “In the attack, party members Yadav and Suresh were injured,” he said while describing the attack as a cowardly act of the YSRC government.

Veerraju maintained that the attack had taken place in the very presence of police. The BJP staged Statewide protests on Saturday against the attack. “We are warning the government not to let such incidents recur in the future,” he said and demanded that the culprits be brought to book.

Questioning the silence of the government on the incident, he said it raised several doubts. “The ruling party MP has made a ridiculous claim that it is the BJP which has attacked. The question is where is the need for us to attack them? Our party will not remain silent if the acts and laws are misused. We have already submitted a report on the incident to the BJP central leadership,” he said.

Veerraju made it clear that they do not need directions and the support of someone else. “We can fight on our own,” he maintained. Reiterating the BJP’s support to Amaravati as the only capital of the State, he said even the Centre has given funds for the development of Amaravati region.“We have constructed three flyovers in Vijayawada,” he said and added that the YSRC government has not spent a single rupee for the development of Visakhapatnam.

“Why has Jagan, who said he constructed his house in Amaravati and will ensure the development of the region, changed his stance on the capital? The YSRC, which deceived the people, has no right to question the BJP,” Veerraju asserted.

Meanwhile, police said the attack was a result of the remarks made by BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing the media in Guntur, district Superintendent of Police K Arif Hafeez said that based on the complaints from YSRC and BJP activists, who were involved in the incident, two separate cases were registered by Thullur police.

“We have arrested the person who pelted stones on the BJP leader’s convoy. He was identified as Dunna Nitin alias George (23) from Tallayapalem. As per the Supreme Court directives, we have issued a notice to him under Section 41 (A) of CrPC,” the SP added.

