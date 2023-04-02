Will speak on maintaining distance from CM Jagan at right time: KVP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Why is veteran Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao, who is known as the ‘soul mate’ of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, maintaining distance from YSR’s son and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy?

When the question was posed to KVP at the Meet the Press programme organised at the Vijayawada Press Club on Saturday, he said it was not the right occasion to discuss the topic and that he would come before the media when the time is right.

KVP decried the lack of response from AP leaders even as the democracy in the country was pushed into a crisis today as exemplified by Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.“It happened to Rahul today, it may happen to you tomorrow. If you are silent today, you will lose the right to question tomorrow,” he said.

Stating that the new country is not just facing an economic crisis, but also a political one with the ruling BJP not giving two hoots to the spirit of democracy, KVP said the silence of people now will prove costly in the future.

“Today, even questioning an economic offender has become an act of sedition. Who is not aware of the abrupt rise of Adani, who was just another businessman before 2014. If he had taken the right path, everyone would have praised him, but he took the crooked path. The ultimate benefactor has been PM Narendra Modi, the ‘Siamese twin’ of Adani,” the Congress leader said.

On the defamation case against Rahul, the former MP said, “In an unprecedented manner, even before the court judgement copy was released, Parliament had disqualified him. Interestingly, it was not confirmed if the presidential assent to the same was given or not.”

Expressing dismay over the lack of reaction from AP, even as other States have sharply reacted to the development, KVP said why the party with more than 22 seats in the Lok Sabha, a substantial number of seats in the Rajya Sabha and 151 MLAs has not uttered a word, may be due to ‘difficulties’ it has with the ruling party at the Centre.

“The person of Jana Sena, who claims his very existence is for questioning the wrong, has remained silent. Ironically, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the self-proclaimed kingmaker, has failed to react on the issue. His silence is more glaring,” KVP observed.

VIJAYAWADA: Why is veteran Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao, who is known as the ‘soul mate’ of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, maintaining distance from YSR’s son and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy? When the question was posed to KVP at the Meet the Press programme organised at the Vijayawada Press Club on Saturday, he said it was not the right occasion to discuss the topic and that he would come before the media when the time is right. KVP decried the lack of response from AP leaders even as the democracy in the country was pushed into a crisis today as exemplified by Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.“It happened to Rahul today, it may happen to you tomorrow. If you are silent today, you will lose the right to question tomorrow,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that the new country is not just facing an economic crisis, but also a political one with the ruling BJP not giving two hoots to the spirit of democracy, KVP said the silence of people now will prove costly in the future. “Today, even questioning an economic offender has become an act of sedition. Who is not aware of the abrupt rise of Adani, who was just another businessman before 2014. If he had taken the right path, everyone would have praised him, but he took the crooked path. The ultimate benefactor has been PM Narendra Modi, the ‘Siamese twin’ of Adani,” the Congress leader said. On the defamation case against Rahul, the former MP said, “In an unprecedented manner, even before the court judgement copy was released, Parliament had disqualified him. Interestingly, it was not confirmed if the presidential assent to the same was given or not.” Expressing dismay over the lack of reaction from AP, even as other States have sharply reacted to the development, KVP said why the party with more than 22 seats in the Lok Sabha, a substantial number of seats in the Rajya Sabha and 151 MLAs has not uttered a word, may be due to ‘difficulties’ it has with the ruling party at the Centre. “The person of Jana Sena, who claims his very existence is for questioning the wrong, has remained silent. Ironically, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the self-proclaimed kingmaker, has failed to react on the issue. His silence is more glaring,” KVP observed.