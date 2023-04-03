Home States Andhra Pradesh

6.5 lakh students to appear for test today

The State government has taken all the measures and arranged first aid kits, ensured continuous power supply, drinking water and tight security.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the SSC examinations (class 10) and Open School Examinations (OSS), scheduled to be held from Monday, the government has taken all the measures to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

The examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm at 3,349 centres across the State. Meanwhile, the open school examinations will be held in the afternoon. 6.5 lakh students including supplementary students will appear for the examinations in the State and 1,672 students to appear for OSS including supplementary candidates.

The State government has taken all the measures and arranged first aid kits, ensured continuous power supply, drinking water and tight security. Section 144 will be imposed at all the centres. Almost all the departments will contribute to conduct SSC examinations successfully.

