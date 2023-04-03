Andhra Pradesh govt to formulate energy efficiency policy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Impressed with the tangible results in the area of energy efficiency which ultimately helps the economic development of the State and contributes towards providing 24x7 quality power supply to electricity consumers, the State government has contemplated formulating an exclusive energy efficiency policy to achieve State energy efficiency targets with economic savings of at least Rs 1200 crore per annum.

The dedicated energy efficiency policy would help to attain the desired goals of achieving 25 per cent energy saving potential out of the total annual energy demand of around 67,890 million units (as per APERC Tariff order FY2023-24).

The implementation of the policy in promoting the use of new and latest energy conservation and energy efficiency technologies in various sectors in the State will have a major impact on attaining the objective of the State government to achieve energy security, 24x7 quality and cost-effective power and strengthening of power sector as well.

Ahead of the executive committee meeting of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, while interacting with energy department officials and K Vijayanand, said that 24x7 highly qualitative and cost-effective power supply is the utmost priority for CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government considers it as one of the most important objectives of government policies for reviving economic growth in the State on fast track basis as the electricity is the prime driver for State’s.

“The adoption of dedicated energy efficiency policy would be a significant step for energy efficiency goals and would also become an add-on for the efforts of State government to provide much more reliable and quality power supply to electricity consumers,” he said.

