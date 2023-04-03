Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports 36 fresh Covid cases, highest in a week

We have directed them to create awareness among the public to follow Covid protocol.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh added 36 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the active case tally to 114. At an average of 10 to 13 cases in a day over the past one week, the State recorded the highest number of cases on Sunday, according to the State Health, Medical and Family Welfare department.

It may be noted that Coronavirus cases have been surging across the country over the past few days with India recording a single-day jump of 3,824 infections, the biggest in 184 days, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday.

According to the health department, the State government has enhanced Covid RT-PCR tests for symptomatic cases, Influenza Like Illness (ILI) cases and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). According to the Union health ministry, as of April 2 at 8:00 am, active cases in the State stood at 84, while Telangana reported 146 active cases, Odisha recorded 200 and Karnataka reported 1,259.

Director for public health Dr V Rami Reddy said, “The department is ready to face any situation due to the rising number of Covid cases. We have instructed all DM&HOs to take measures and conduct more tests. We have directed them to create awareness among the public to follow Covid protocol. We will conduct a mock drill on April 10 and 11.”

