Chitta wants to contest from Ambati’s seat

Sattenapalli has been a bastion of Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu for the past 10 years.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:41 AM

Ambati Rambabu

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In an interesting turn of events, former district library organisation chairman and YSRC leader Chitta Vijayabhaskar Reddy announced that he would contest from the Sattenapalli Assembly constituency in the ensuing elections. He held ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ with YSRC activists of four mandals in Sattenapalli constituency on Sunday.

Sattenapalli has been a bastion of Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu for the past 10 years. He has also been the party in charge of the constituency since 2011. He contested the elections in 2014 and 2019 from Sattenapalli and won the seat last time.

Alleging that Ambati had failed to unite YSRC cadres at the ground level and as a result they formed into two groups causing major damage to the party, he informed his followers that he would conduct a series of programmes in the constituency from next month and grab the attention of the party high command. Chitta also alleged that the local leaders were threatened and instructed not to attend his meeting.

He urged the YSRC leaders to support him and work for strengthening the party at the grassroots level. On the other hand, Ambati stated that he would follow the decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and contest from the constituency allotted to him.

Commenting on Chitta’s meeting, he said it was like a tempest in a teacup. “It is not anyone’s, but Jagan’s decision to select the candidates for the general elections in all constituencies, and it will be foolish to assume anything prior to it,” he observed.

