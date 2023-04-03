If we open doors, TDP will go empty, says Balineni

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: YSRC leader and former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy ridiculed the tall claims of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking to mediapersons here Sunday, he said, “Naidu is trying to play mind games by stating that 40 YSRC MLAs are in touch with TDP, which is not at all correct. On the other hand, If we open our party doors, except the TDP chief and its State president K Atchannaidu, no other will remain in that party.”

Balineni said if 40 YSRC MLAs are in touch with TDP, why has it bought two MLAs in the recent MLC elections under the MLA quota? It is clear that the TDP chief is spewing lies, he said.

Further, Balineni criticised the opposition TDP for the delay in the distribution 25,000 house site pattas to the urban poor in Ongole constituency. “Because of the court cases, we have to search and get suitable house sites in other areas,” he pointed out. House sites will be given to all the eligible in the constituency in the first week of May by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he added.

