Let Naidu find enough candidates for all 175 Assembly seats: Perni

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ridiculing the claim of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu that his party would defeat the YSRC in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State in the ensuing elections, YSRC MLA and former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said where would he get the candidates for those seats.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Perni said the TDP chief expressed dismay over the lack of suitable leaders for appointing the party in charge of 38 constituencies three months ago. Now, he claimed that the TDP would win all the 175 Assembly seats. “Why is he in a hurry? Let him first find candidates for those 38 seats,” he advised.

At the same time, Perni sought clarity on how many seats would Naidu give to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, former TDP leaders like YS Chowdary, now with the BJP, the CPI under Narayana, and Rahul Gandhi of Congress. The former minister dismissed the claim of TDP chief as ‘Uttara Kumara Pragalbhalu’ (claims sans substance).

The YSRC leader dared all those who were saying ‘Why not Pulivendula’ to contest from Pulivendula constituency against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He dared Naidu or Pawan Kalyan to contest from Pulivendula. “All the TDP obtained is four of the 21 MLC seats, for which elections were held recently. It secured three graduates constituency MLC seats and one seat under the MLA quota. But, the TDP has started projecting itself as if it has won all the MLC seats,” he remarked.

Dismissing Amaravati farmers’ agitation as non-consequential, the former minister said all they do is to make some noise at the protest camp, whenever it is a fancy number (total days of stir). He sought to know was it proper to bad mouth Jagan at a meeting in Amaravati forgetting its purpose.

Perni questioned the BJP leaders as to what happened to their Rayalaseema declaration. “They seem to have forgotten that their first demand that the second capital of the State be located in Rayalaseema. Now, they are going back on their word, when Jagan is doing what they demanded, by making Kurnool the judicial capital of the State,” he said and sought to know why the BJP is not questioning the TDP as to what it did with Rs 1,500 crore given by the Centre for the capital city.

‘No courage to go it alone in elections’

“It is unfortunate that Naidu even at the age of 75 is resorting to such ridiculous claims and lies. He has not given up his habit of deceiving people. With the help of his brother-in-law Balakrishna and another actor Pawan Kalyan, he is now uttering cinema dialogues for political gains,” Perni observed and added that the TDP chief does not have the courage to contest elections on his own.

