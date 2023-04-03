Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police nab two thieves, seize valuables worth Rs 25 lakh

Tirupati SP P Parameswara said that based on a credible source of information, the special crime police teams arrested the accused near Narayanadri hospital on Renigunta road on Saturday.

The Tirupati district police have arrested two inter-state most-wanted house-breaking thieves. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati district police have arrested two inter-state most-wanted house-breaking thieves and seized 513 grams of gold, 200 grams of silver ornaments and a two-wheeler worth Rs 25 lakh from the accused on Sunday. The arrested were identified as Tiruvedhula Mahesh (33), the key accused from Sitanagaram Guntur and his associate Kuntrapakam Mahesh (34) from Tirupati.

Tirupati SP P Parameswara said that based on a credible source of information, the special crime police teams arrested the accused near Narayanadri hospital on Renigunta road on Saturday. On questioning, it has been found that the prime accused Tiruvedhula Mahesh has been involved in more than 200 house-breaking cases registered in multiple states that includes Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra states, the SP added.

Elaborating further, the SP informed that the Telangana police invoked PD Act against the accused and sent him to jail, but after returning on bail from the jail he continued committing house-breaking thefts. On the occasion, the SP appealed to all the citizens, particularly those going out of town for vacation during summer holidays to install Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) devices in their houses. He said that the residents can submit a letter at their respective area police station or register online and the department will install the LHMS device.

