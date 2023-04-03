Home States Andhra Pradesh

Political equations change in Guntur

Sridevi’s suspension and Kanna’s entry into TDP make ruling and opposition parties to rework on poll strategies

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

Former Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The suspension of rebel YSRC MLA Undavalli Sridevi and the entry of former State BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana into Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have changed political dynamics in Guntur district once again. Both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP are evolving their own political strategies to win in the next Assembly elections.

Sridevi faced serious dissent from the YSRC cadre since she became an MLA. Some party workers even demanded that Sridevi resign alleging that she was not showing any interest in the development of the region, besides ignoring the party cadres.

The appointment of MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad as an additional coordinator of  Tadikonda and later the party incharge, had added fuel to the fire. It is speculated that Dokka will contest from Tadikonda in the next elections in place of Sridevi. Despite Kanna’s entry into TDP, the YSRC is confident that it may not hamper its prospects in the next elections as the Opposition party has lacked strong leadership and cadre at the ground level.  

Commenting on Kanna’s entry into TDP, Dokka said it shows how desperate he was to protect his political identity as the former minister severely criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when he was in Congress and later in BJP.

TDP senior leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad had a political feud with Kanna and it was a known fact that he was against Kanna joining TDP, a YSRC leader said.“Kanna joining TDP is a positive thing and it shows that senior political leaders are aware of the wrongdoings of the YSRC government and are ready to fight against it, which gives new hope to the people,” opined TDP senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra.

Speaking to TNIE, Dhulipalla said, “The people are vexed with the YSRC government. And this negativity against the JS Jagan Mohan Reddy government will certainly help us to win in the next general elections, for which the people of the State are eagerly waiting.”

Stating that the suspension of the four rebel YSRC MLAs was just a show to hide its defeat, he said even after using all its resources and public institutions at its disposal, the ruling YSRC had tasted defeat in the MLC elections. “Blaming a woman MLA for this is ridiculous and an example that Jagan has lost his credibility as a leader,” he observed.

Asserting that people are not at all happy with the YSRC government, Dhulipalla said there is no truth in the YSRC’s claim that its welfare schemes are reaching every household and exuded confidence that the party will return to power in 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLA Undavalli Sridevi Kanna Lakshminarayana TDP
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp