Home States Andhra Pradesh

PT Usha to set up Athletics Academy

Speaking on the occasion, PT Usha said that she is establishing an Athletics Academy to produce more international athletics.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

PT Usha (Photo | File)

India's legendary Olympic sprinter and the new president of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Athletic Association (APAA) along with other sports association representatives felicitated Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and Olympian PT Usha, who is also a Rajya Sabha Member at the Novotel in Vijayawada on Sunday.  

Speaking on the occasion, PT Usha said that she is establishing an Athletics Academy to produce more international athletics. As of now, around 25 athletes are taking coaching in her academy, out of them 12 are national medalists and eight are international medalists, she said.

Later, several sports association representatives submitted representations to PT Usha regarding resolving all disputes among the sports associations’ besides Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association. APAA General Secretary Akula Hyma, Federation joint secretary AV Raghavendra Rao, Badminton Association of India Former Secretary KCH Punnaiah Chowdary and others were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Athletic Association Indian Olympic Association PT Usha
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp