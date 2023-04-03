PT Usha to set up Athletics Academy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Athletic Association (APAA) along with other sports association representatives felicitated Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and Olympian PT Usha, who is also a Rajya Sabha Member at the Novotel in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, PT Usha said that she is establishing an Athletics Academy to produce more international athletics. As of now, around 25 athletes are taking coaching in her academy, out of them 12 are national medalists and eight are international medalists, she said.

Later, several sports association representatives submitted representations to PT Usha regarding resolving all disputes among the sports associations’ besides Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association. APAA General Secretary Akula Hyma, Federation joint secretary AV Raghavendra Rao, Badminton Association of India Former Secretary KCH Punnaiah Chowdary and others were also present.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Athletic Association (APAA) along with other sports association representatives felicitated Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and Olympian PT Usha, who is also a Rajya Sabha Member at the Novotel in Vijayawada on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, PT Usha said that she is establishing an Athletics Academy to produce more international athletics. As of now, around 25 athletes are taking coaching in her academy, out of them 12 are national medalists and eight are international medalists, she said. Later, several sports association representatives submitted representations to PT Usha regarding resolving all disputes among the sports associations’ besides Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association. APAA General Secretary Akula Hyma, Federation joint secretary AV Raghavendra Rao, Badminton Association of India Former Secretary KCH Punnaiah Chowdary and others were also present.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });