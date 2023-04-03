SC Corp’s special drive to recover dues

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a bid to recover loans given to beneficiaries five years ago, authorities of the district Scheduled Castes (SC) Corporation would send notices to guarantors of the defaulters. As per their special action plan, the SC Corporation authorities initially provided a one-time settlement opportunity, following which several beneficiaries cleared their debts.

It may be noted that the Prakasam SC corporation had distributed around Rs 17 crore to 616 beneficiaries as loans under the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) and National Safai Karmcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC) programmes. Of the total, financial assistance to the tune of Rs 15.34 crore was provided to beneficiaries under NSFDC, while Rs 1.68 crore funding was released under the NSKFDC programme.

In financial year 2017-18, the SC Corporation sanctioned 442 units to eligible beneficiaries under the Union government’s NSFDC with a funding of around Rs 14 crore. Additionally, 174 units worth around Rs 1.73 crore were also sanctioned to beneficiaries through National Safai Karmcharis Finance and Development Corporation.

Even as half a decade has passed, these loans remain unpaid. As a result, the outstanding dues, including cumulative interests, have accumulated to Rs 17.20 crore under NSFDC and Rs 1.91 crore under NSKFDC. After a few beneficiaries cleared their dues, the outstanding debts stood at Rs 1.86 crore and Rs 23 lakh respectively, while the total amount due to the corporation is Rs 17.01 crore.

Elaborating on the reason for cracking whip on defaulters through their guarantors, SC Corporation ED K Arjuna Nayak said, “We were able to trace only 75-80% beneficiaries of our welfare schemes so far. Some of the remaining beneficiaries were either unreachable or had migrated elsewhere. Following this, we decided to contact their guarantors.

As they are all government employees, they are easily traceable and accessible. So, we are now focusing on the guarantors of the beneficiaries so that we can reach the actual defaulters. We are sending property seizure notices to the guarantors and informing them about the long pending dues. The guarantor is thus duty bound to immediately pay the debt on behalf of the beneficiary.”

Further, officials have also alerted the District Road Transport authorities and provided them a list of vehicles which were taken through the SC Corporation funding and requested them not to give fitness certificates to those vehicles without their permission.

Hence, all vehicle owners would be forced to contact the SC Corporation authorities for their vehicle fitness/RTO clearance certificates. In some cases, officials pointed out that the beneficiaries had sold assets, including cars and auto-rickshaws, given under the scheme.

Over Rs 17 cr loans given to 616 beneficiaries under NSFDC

It may be noted that the Prakasam SC corporation had distributed around Rs 17 crore to 616 beneficiaries as loans under the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) and National Safai Karmcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC) programmes. Of the total, financial assistance to the tune of Rs 15.34 crore was provided to beneficiaries under NSFDC, while Rs 1.68 crore funding was released under the NSKFDC programme.

ONGOLE: In a bid to recover loans given to beneficiaries five years ago, authorities of the district Scheduled Castes (SC) Corporation would send notices to guarantors of the defaulters. As per their special action plan, the SC Corporation authorities initially provided a one-time settlement opportunity, following which several beneficiaries cleared their debts. It may be noted that the Prakasam SC corporation had distributed around Rs 17 crore to 616 beneficiaries as loans under the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) and National Safai Karmcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC) programmes. Of the total, financial assistance to the tune of Rs 15.34 crore was provided to beneficiaries under NSFDC, while Rs 1.68 crore funding was released under the NSKFDC programme. In financial year 2017-18, the SC Corporation sanctioned 442 units to eligible beneficiaries under the Union government’s NSFDC with a funding of around Rs 14 crore. Additionally, 174 units worth around Rs 1.73 crore were also sanctioned to beneficiaries through National Safai Karmcharis Finance and Development Corporation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Even as half a decade has passed, these loans remain unpaid. As a result, the outstanding dues, including cumulative interests, have accumulated to Rs 17.20 crore under NSFDC and Rs 1.91 crore under NSKFDC. After a few beneficiaries cleared their dues, the outstanding debts stood at Rs 1.86 crore and Rs 23 lakh respectively, while the total amount due to the corporation is Rs 17.01 crore. Elaborating on the reason for cracking whip on defaulters through their guarantors, SC Corporation ED K Arjuna Nayak said, “We were able to trace only 75-80% beneficiaries of our welfare schemes so far. Some of the remaining beneficiaries were either unreachable or had migrated elsewhere. Following this, we decided to contact their guarantors. As they are all government employees, they are easily traceable and accessible. So, we are now focusing on the guarantors of the beneficiaries so that we can reach the actual defaulters. We are sending property seizure notices to the guarantors and informing them about the long pending dues. The guarantor is thus duty bound to immediately pay the debt on behalf of the beneficiary.” Further, officials have also alerted the District Road Transport authorities and provided them a list of vehicles which were taken through the SC Corporation funding and requested them not to give fitness certificates to those vehicles without their permission. Hence, all vehicle owners would be forced to contact the SC Corporation authorities for their vehicle fitness/RTO clearance certificates. In some cases, officials pointed out that the beneficiaries had sold assets, including cars and auto-rickshaws, given under the scheme. Over Rs 17 cr loans given to 616 beneficiaries under NSFDC It may be noted that the Prakasam SC corporation had distributed around Rs 17 crore to 616 beneficiaries as loans under the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) and National Safai Karmcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC) programmes. Of the total, financial assistance to the tune of Rs 15.34 crore was provided to beneficiaries under NSFDC, while Rs 1.68 crore funding was released under the NSKFDC programme.