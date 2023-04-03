Home States Andhra Pradesh

Somireddy charges govt officials with corruption

The former minister informed that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Nellore city on April 7 and interact with leaders from five parliamentary segments.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy made derogatory comments against government employees and alleged that they had emphasized receiving bribes rather than discharging their duties.

Addressing the media at NTR Bhavan in Nellore city on Sunday, the former minister took a dig at the officials and said land encroachments, unauthorised layouts, illegal transportation of sand and silica was rampant in the district with the connivance of some officials.

“Even though some of the owners have been encroaching irrigation canals and roads and laying unauthorised layouts, officials of NUDA have maintained silence. There has been no action by NUDA officials even if owners are constructing roads. Hundreds of crores of scam has been going on in the irrigation department and authorities are not responding to any such issue,” Somireddy charged.

The TDP is going to take up the issues on a serious note and will initiate action against the corrupt activities of each and every official involved in such activities within a short period, he said and added that the party has decided to organise a series of protests against unauthorised layouts from Kavali to Venkatagiri in the district.

The former minister informed that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Nellore city on April 7 and interact with leaders from five parliamentary segments. The TDP has been making arrangements to hold a meeting at Venugopalaswamy College grounds in Nellore city, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy NUDA N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp