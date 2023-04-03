Somireddy charges govt officials with corruption

By Express News Service

NELLORE: TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy made derogatory comments against government employees and alleged that they had emphasized receiving bribes rather than discharging their duties.

Addressing the media at NTR Bhavan in Nellore city on Sunday, the former minister took a dig at the officials and said land encroachments, unauthorised layouts, illegal transportation of sand and silica was rampant in the district with the connivance of some officials.

“Even though some of the owners have been encroaching irrigation canals and roads and laying unauthorised layouts, officials of NUDA have maintained silence. There has been no action by NUDA officials even if owners are constructing roads. Hundreds of crores of scam has been going on in the irrigation department and authorities are not responding to any such issue,” Somireddy charged.

The TDP is going to take up the issues on a serious note and will initiate action against the corrupt activities of each and every official involved in such activities within a short period, he said and added that the party has decided to organise a series of protests against unauthorised layouts from Kavali to Venkatagiri in the district.

The former minister informed that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Nellore city on April 7 and interact with leaders from five parliamentary segments. The TDP has been making arrangements to hold a meeting at Venugopalaswamy College grounds in Nellore city, he added.

NELLORE: TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy made derogatory comments against government employees and alleged that they had emphasized receiving bribes rather than discharging their duties. Addressing the media at NTR Bhavan in Nellore city on Sunday, the former minister took a dig at the officials and said land encroachments, unauthorised layouts, illegal transportation of sand and silica was rampant in the district with the connivance of some officials. “Even though some of the owners have been encroaching irrigation canals and roads and laying unauthorised layouts, officials of NUDA have maintained silence. There has been no action by NUDA officials even if owners are constructing roads. Hundreds of crores of scam has been going on in the irrigation department and authorities are not responding to any such issue,” Somireddy charged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The TDP is going to take up the issues on a serious note and will initiate action against the corrupt activities of each and every official involved in such activities within a short period, he said and added that the party has decided to organise a series of protests against unauthorised layouts from Kavali to Venkatagiri in the district. The former minister informed that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Nellore city on April 7 and interact with leaders from five parliamentary segments. The TDP has been making arrangements to hold a meeting at Venugopalaswamy College grounds in Nellore city, he added.