‘220 E-autos to collect door to door waste in Guntur soon’ 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh Programme (CLAP), as many as 220 e-autos would be used to door-to-door waste collection in Guntur soon, said civic chief Kirthi Chekuri. She along with Guntur Municipal Corporation officials inspected the trail run conducted here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the State government of the CLAP programme has allotted 220 e-autos for door-to-door waste collection.

Following this, special training programme was conducted for the workers to run the e-autos successfully.

As these vehicles will come into use soon, she instructed the officials to conduct training sessions on not only driving, but also charging the vehicles and maintenance.

These vehicles would enable to complete sanitation works within stipulated time, she added. GMC superintending engineer Bhaskar, MHO Dr Bhanu Prakash, engineering and town planning officials were also present.

