99 per cent students attempt SSC exam on day 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 99.01 per cent of students attempted the Class X (SSC) first language examination on day one of the commencement of examinations on Monday and the examination was held peacefully.

Student with physical disability appears

in SSC exam on Monday | EXPRESS

In a first-of-its-kind in the country, six AP students who are visually impaired and partially visually impaired studying in Rural Development Trust inclusive High School, Ananthapuram appeared for the SSC Examination 2023 digitally without the support of scribes.

Ekkaluru Divyasri, Polimera Chaitanya, Ekula Sowmya, Mekha Sridhatri, Uppara Nagaratnamma and Chunchu Pavani attended the examination at the Government High School centre, Raptadu, Anantapur district.

Out of 6,17,971 candidates, 6,11,832 attended the examinations. AP OSS Director Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy said that six students were debarred while writing the Class X Telugu exam while five were debarred while writing the Intermediate Telugu exam.

