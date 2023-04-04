Home States Andhra Pradesh

Annual Vasanthotsavam commences in Tirumala

The colourful flora and fauna of Seshachala ranges was recreated by garden wing of TTD.

Published: 04th April 2023

Lord Malayappa Swamy riding Swarna Ratham as part of Vasanthotsavam at Tirumala. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Annual Vasanthotsavam commenced on a grand religious note in Tirumala on Monday. Usually, Vasanthotsavam is performed in Tirumala during the auspicious days of Trayodasi, Chaturdasi and Pournami in the month of Chaitra (March/April) every year. According to the temple Legend, the Vasanthotsavam Festival was started during the period of king Achyutaraya in 1460s.

This annual fete was believed to have been introduced by the King to mark the arrival of the spring season. Srivaru and his consorts were given an aromatic bath on Monday, giving a soothing relief to the deities from the scorching heat. 

Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi were brought to the beautifully decorated Vasanta Mandapam. Snapana Thirumanjanam was performed to the deities with aromatic ingredients by one of the Pradhana Archakas Venugopala Deekshitulu.

Both the pontiffs of TTD, EO AV Dharma Reddy, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, and others were present. The Vasanta Mandapam was decorated to match the occasion. The colourful flora and fauna of the Seshachala ranges were recreated by the garden wing of TTD.

