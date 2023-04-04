Boost to IT sector possible only with Naidu: Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Promising to develop Andhra Pradesh as the best State in the country in Information Technology (IT) sector, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh ensured that once the party comes to power they will check the status of migrations from the State.

Several software employees from AP working in the neighbouring States met Lokesh at Sanjeevapuram in Dharmavaram Assembly segment during his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’.

While interacting with the techies, Lokesh recalled how TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, as chief minister of the State, had promoted the IT industry.

He pointed out that approval for permissions and basic facilities acted as an incentive for managements to launch their units in AP even though other States invited them.

“I am now assuring all of you that all the major IT companies will be invited to the State once the TDP is back in power and it is possible only with Naidu,” he asserted.

