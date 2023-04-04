‘Can Jagan dare to pick candidates for all seats?’ says Bonda Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the TDP is ready to face elections even if they are held early, party politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao challenged YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to announce candidates for all the 175 seats in the State.

Exuding confidence that the TDP would emerge victorious in the polls, Rao claimed the YSRC was in a fix as majority of the sitting MLAs were not willing to contest on the party ticket and hence the ruling party would have to search for suitable candidates. “Besides, the recent IPAC survey has revealed shocking details that the people no longer have faith in the YSRC or Jagan,” he said.

Further, the TDP leader alleged that it was after the IPAC report emerged that sitting MLAs refused to come forward to contest the elections. “All this is because of the inefficient administration and large scale corruption of Jagan,” he said and added that while the CM himself has announced that he is not going to give party tickets to at least 40 sitting MLAs, some have announced not to take part in the race at all.

“Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and MLAs Perni Nani and Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy are among those who are not ready to contest the elections again on YSRC ticket,” he said. “In this context, I want to know if the CM can announce candidates for all 175 seats,” Rao said.

