Drinking in public: 138 cases registered

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Stern action will be taken against those who consume alcohol in public places and cause disturbance to the public, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal. Under his instructions, Bapatla district police have conducted a special drive to prevent the consumption of alcohol in open places on Sunday night across the district. As a part of it, the police have conducted patrolling under their respective police station limits. They filed as many as 138 cases against those consuming alcohol in open places including 27 in Repalle sub-division, 58 cases in Bapatla sub division, 53 in Chirala sub division. SP instructed the officials to conduct counselling sessions for them. He said that, according to the official reports, majority of road accidents occurring were occurred because the commuters were driving under the influence of alcohol, risking not only their lives but also others. He urged the public to cooperate with the police and call Bapatla whatsapp helpline number 8333813228 to give information of any illegal activities, so that the local police could take swift action.