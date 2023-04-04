Exams for non-gazetted posts to be held in English and Telugu by APPSC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to conduct the examinations for the recruitments issued for the various non-gazetted posts (general and limited), technical and specialised qualifications, in a bilingual manner, i.e. English and Telugu medium for paper-I (general studies and mental ability).

However, the subject question papers will continue to be in English medium only. Accordingly, the general studies and mental ability question paper will be set in English and translated into the Telugu version. The English version will be considered the authentic version for valuation purposes.

The Secretary of the APPSC in a release stated that this bilingual question paper facility for General Studies and Mental Ability will be for the posts of Technical Assistant (Geophysics) in AP Ground Water Sub Service, Assistant Inspector of Fisheries in AP Fisheries - Sub Service, Town Planning & Building Overseer in AP Town and Country Planning, Industrial Promotion Officer in AP Industrial Subordinate Service, Food Safety Officer in AP Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration subordinate service, Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services, Civil Assistant Surgeon in AP Insurance Medical Services and Forest Range Officer in AP Forest Service.

