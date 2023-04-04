Home States Andhra Pradesh

Half-Day school: Students happy, staff under pressure

The instructions shall not affect the schedule already issued for the Summative Assessment-2 exams scheduled for classes 1 to 9.

Published: 04th April 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Group of students running out of the school campus on the first day of half-day session in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

Group of students running out of the school campus on the first day of half-day session in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students from Class I to Class IX expressed their delight on the first day of their half-day school. They came to the school by 7.45 am and left the school by 12.30 pm after having their mid-day meal at the school. 

Notably, the School Education Department has implemented half-day schools from April 4 to April 30 across the State, for all management schools in the State. 

Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, refereing to a GO issued, announced that the schools will be closed for all the students from Class I to IX studying at the 3,343 SSC examination centres on government holidays and six-days classes will be conducted.

The instructions shall not affect the schedule already issued for the Summative Assessment-2 exams scheduled for classes 1 to 9. Commissioner Suresh Kumar, in his order to the school authority, stated to take measures to ensure sufficient drinking water and keep available Oral Re-Dehydration Solutions (ORS) packets at the schools to overcome the impact of sunstroke on students.

Meanwhile, the school managements are under pressure to conduct the classes on compensatory holidays between April 3 and 30 and the parents’ associations are under confusion as most of them are minority-related religious holidays.

Speaking to TNIE, Sikharam Narahari, State President of the Parents Association alleged management of the private SSC examination centres are conducting classes for class I to IX, which is against the rules declared by the Commissioner.

“Conducting classes on second Saturday and other religious holidays in the name of the completing syllabus is not appreciable as the DEOs have been ordered to complete the syllabus on time, keeping in mind the half-day school system,” he added. 

K Chandra Shekar, State President of Private Schools Association, said, “There is a confusion in conducting compensatory classes. The order stated that schools should conduct compensatory classes on available public holidays during the period April 4 to 30. But there are seven public holidays falling under this tenure. The department also announced that April 30 is the last working day but that is also a Sunday. There is no clarity whether it will be a holiday or not.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
half-day school mid-day meal
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp