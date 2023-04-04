Half-Day school: Students happy, staff under pressure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students from Class I to Class IX expressed their delight on the first day of their half-day school. They came to the school by 7.45 am and left the school by 12.30 pm after having their mid-day meal at the school.

Notably, the School Education Department has implemented half-day schools from April 4 to April 30 across the State, for all management schools in the State.

Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, refereing to a GO issued, announced that the schools will be closed for all the students from Class I to IX studying at the 3,343 SSC examination centres on government holidays and six-days classes will be conducted.

The instructions shall not affect the schedule already issued for the Summative Assessment-2 exams scheduled for classes 1 to 9. Commissioner Suresh Kumar, in his order to the school authority, stated to take measures to ensure sufficient drinking water and keep available Oral Re-Dehydration Solutions (ORS) packets at the schools to overcome the impact of sunstroke on students.

Meanwhile, the school managements are under pressure to conduct the classes on compensatory holidays between April 3 and 30 and the parents’ associations are under confusion as most of them are minority-related religious holidays.

Speaking to TNIE, Sikharam Narahari, State President of the Parents Association alleged management of the private SSC examination centres are conducting classes for class I to IX, which is against the rules declared by the Commissioner.

“Conducting classes on second Saturday and other religious holidays in the name of the completing syllabus is not appreciable as the DEOs have been ordered to complete the syllabus on time, keeping in mind the half-day school system,” he added.

K Chandra Shekar, State President of Private Schools Association, said, “There is a confusion in conducting compensatory classes. The order stated that schools should conduct compensatory classes on available public holidays during the period April 4 to 30. But there are seven public holidays falling under this tenure. The department also announced that April 30 is the last working day but that is also a Sunday. There is no clarity whether it will be a holiday or not.”

