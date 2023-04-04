Jagan announces housing sites for poor in Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could bring cheer to the houseless poor in the Guntur and NTR districts, the State government has announced to give house site pattas to them in Amaravati. A decision to this effect was taken in the 33rd APCRDA meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. A total of 1,134.58 acres of land has been earmarked for the purpose. There will be a total of 20 layouts. As many as 48,218 beneficiaries of Guntur and NTR districts will stand to benefit from the scheme.

The State government has already issued an order allocating 1,134.58 acres in Amaravati for the distribution of house site pattas to as many as 48,218 persons from undivided Krishna and Guntur districts, under the third phase of the ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’.

After overcoming all the legal hurdles, house sites will be allotted in Mandadam, Inavolu, Krishnayapalem, Navuluru, Kuragallu and Nidamanuru.

After entertaining objections, suggestions and interaction with the public in October, the government issued a gazette notification and as per Section 41 (3), (4) of the CRDA Act, has created a R5 zone and brought various lands under its jurisdiction.

The CM directed the district collectors of undivided Krishna and Guntur to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) along with the lists of beneficiaries and submit it to the CRDA.

Directing the officials to prepare an action plan to provide the basic infrastructure for the construction of houses to the beneficiaries in the region, he ordered them to expedite the work. The works should begin in the first week of May at least, he suggested.

Minister for Municipal Administration Urban Development A Suresh, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y Sri Lakshmi, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, Secretary (Roads & Buildings) Pradyumna, CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav and others were present.

