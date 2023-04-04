Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan announces housing sites for poor in Amaravati

Govt earmarks 1,134.58 acres of land for 48,218 beneficiaries

Published: 04th April 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In what could bring cheer to the houseless poor in the Guntur and NTR districts, the State government has announced to give house site pattas to them in Amaravati. A decision to this effect was taken in the 33rd APCRDA meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. A total of 1,134.58 acres of land has been earmarked for the purpose. There will be a total of 20 layouts. As many as 48,218 beneficiaries of Guntur and NTR districts will stand to benefit from the scheme.

The State government has already issued an order allocating 1,134.58 acres in Amaravati for the distribution of house site pattas to as many as 48,218 persons from undivided Krishna and Guntur districts, under the third phase of the ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’.

After overcoming all the legal hurdles, house sites will be allotted in Mandadam, Inavolu, Krishnayapalem, Navuluru, Kuragallu and Nidamanuru. 

After entertaining objections, suggestions and interaction with the public in October, the government issued a gazette notification and as per Section 41 (3), (4) of the CRDA Act, has created a R5 zone and brought various lands under its jurisdiction. 

The CM directed the district collectors of undivided Krishna and Guntur to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) along with the lists of beneficiaries and submit it to the CRDA.  

Directing the officials to prepare an action plan to provide the basic infrastructure for the construction of houses to the beneficiaries in the region, he ordered them to expedite the work. The works should begin in the first week of May at least, he suggested. 

Minister for Municipal Administration Urban Development A Suresh, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y Sri Lakshmi, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, Secretary (Roads & Buildings) Pradyumna, CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Amaravati house site pattas
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp