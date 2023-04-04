Order against 25 per cent quota in private schools reserved

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court reserved its judgement on the petition challenging GO number 24 issued by the State government asking parents to adjust the school fees of private schools, where their wards have secured seats under 25 per cent reservation of the Right to Education Act.

Independent Schools Management Association president Koganti Srikanth, United Private Educational Institutions’ Federation chairman Gollapudi Mohana Rao and others had filed a petition challenging the GO. They wanted the fee amount to be directly credited to the schools instead of the students’ mother’s account.

They argued that the fee structure for the 25 per cent quota was not decided properly and was done in a unilateral manner by the government. However, Advocate General S Sriram argued that the fee structure was determined as per RTE rules and regulations, which mandates that 25 per cent of seats in private schools be reserved for SC, ST, BC and Economically Weaker Sections.

He said the average government is spending Rs 7,000 on each student. He also objected to the argument of the petitioners that the quota in private schools should be filled only after admissions in the government schools is completed. After hearing both sides of the arguments, Justice G Ramakrishna reserved the judgement.

