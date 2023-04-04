Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan calls on BJP State in-charge

Meet comes amid reports of growing differences between allies; leaders deliberate on political developments

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat in New Delhi on Monday

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat in New Delhi on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accompanied by the party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan met BJP State in-charge Muralidharan during his visit to New Delhi on Monday. According to reports, the leaders deliberated on the political developments in the State, besides discussing the increasing attacks on Opposition party workers during the meeting that lasted around 90 minutes. Pawan also discussed the roadmap for the alliance in the State. 

Emerging from the meeting, the actor-politician said he would speak to media later as he had to meet a few other leaders.

Later, Pawan met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed the Polavaram project. Blaming the YSRC for the delay, the JSP chief urged the minister to expedite the construction of the irrigation project.

Elaborating on the importance of the project, the JSP chief told the Union minister that the dam would cater to drinking water needs and industrial needs in Visakhapatnam. It has been reported that Pawan is likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. The meeting attains significance in the wake of reports on the growing differences between the allies.

It may be recalled that the JSP chief has expressed his dissatisfaction with the State BJP leadership. During the party’s formation day celebrations in Machilipatnam, Pawan had pointed out that he shared a good relationship with the BJP central leadership, but that the local leadership seemed reluctant to work together with his party on public issues. 

Responding, BJP former MLC Madhav had accused Pawan of ignoring alliance dharma. He further said the JSP did not respond to their request for cooperation in the MLC elections. Meanwhile, BJP State chief Somu Veerraju has maintained that the party’s alliance is only with JSP and the people of the State.

