Won’t let go of any YSRC MLA: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that he would not let go of any of his MLAs. In a bid to keep his flock together, Jagan asked party men not to believe in the false propaganda of the Opposition.

Addressing ministers, MLAs, Assembly in-charges, coordinators and other key functionaries during a review meet on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam (GGMP) at his camp office here on Monday, he said, “Politics means human relations. I don’t want to lose any MLA and not even a single activist. My intention is very clear. I am initiating programmes to help all MLAs win again.”

Reiterating that he is confident of winning all 175 Assembly constituencies in the next elections, Jagan said, “Some people are claiming to have won the MLC polls, but fact remains that YSRC has won 17 out of 21 MLC seats.” The CM’s comment assumes significance in the wake of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu claiming that several ruling party MLAs were in touch with him.

He asserted that the recent MLC elections in no way can be described as an electoral representative sample. “Each MLC seat has 34-39 Assembly constituencies. Each constituency has 2.5 lakh voters. On an average, there are 80 lakh voters from each MLC seat.”

Need to combat TDP’s false propaganda: CM

Jagan added, “Out of this, 87% are Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) beneficiaries. Only 2.5 lakh voters have registered themselves for MLC elections, out of which only 20% are DBT beneficiaries, while the rest are associated with one union or the other. How can this be considered a representative sample? Moreover, MLC elections have first, second, and third preferences. Except for YSRC, all others have colluded and TDP has not won with the first preferential vote.”

Jagan emphasised that there is a need to combat the false propaganda of the Opposition and its supporters. Stating that more rumours will circulate in the coming days, the CM said, “Opposition is carrying out a false propaganda by projecting that 50-60 party YSRC MLAs won’t be given tickets.” The CM said the TDP chief and his gang of four were striving to come to power by implementing ‘Dochuko Pachuko Tinuko’ agenda, which needs to be countered effectively.

Pointing out that several crores of people depend on the government for their welfare, the Chief Minister said, “If MLAs do not work properly, it will be a loss to the party as well as the cadre. The MLAs have to improve their performance keeping in mind that the Assembly polls next year.”

Jagan asked the MLAs to vigorously participate in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam programme. ‘’My duty is to disburse the funds under various welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and the job of a MLA is to reach out to the people. If both are done efficiently, winning 175 Assembly seats is not impossible,” he reiterated.

In his high octane speech, the CM announced that ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyath’ campaign would be launched on April 7, which would continue till April 20. Secretariat conveners and Gruha Saaradhulu should jointly initiate the programme. “We are carrying out a programme to take the government welfare schemes and development initiatives to each and every doorstep in the State,” he said, adding that Gruha Saaradhulu and Secretariat conveners services should be utilised in a full-fledged manner.

Further, he informed the party leaders and cadre that ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ is being initiated to resolve the grievances on ration cards and other problems in the villages. “People can directly report their grievances to the Chief Minister’s Office through a dedicated phone line,” the CM said.

‘NO SCOPE FOR EARLY POLLS’

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday made it clear that there is no scope for early elections and that Assembly elections will be held as per schedule in 2024. According to ministers, who had participated in the meeting, the Chief Minister also dismissed speculations of a reshuffle of the cabinet

