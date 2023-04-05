Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Gandhi Park renovation works gain momentum

Another major park in the city limits, Manasarovaram Park, which is spread across a sprawling 52 acres of land has been in dilapidated condition for over a decade now.

Published: 05th April 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Play equipment lies idle at Gandhi Park in Guntur

Play equipment lies idle at Gandhi Park in Guntur. (Photo | Express)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The renovation and development works at Gandhi Park have picked up pace as Guntur Municipal Corporation officials are keen on reopening it soon. Though there are 20 parks in the city, Gandhi Park is the most sought-after destination for picnic lovers. The park is spread over six km and is located opposite the Guntur Municipal Corporation office.

It was inaugurated in 1950 during the tenure of special officer Rao Sahab S Mukti Swami. It used to be a meeting place for freedom fighters back in the day. Some of the major attractions include the Swaraj Maidan pillar erected in 1939 in memory of martyrs of freedom struggle and a clock tower built in 1938.

Neglected for 20 years

The park remained in utter neglect for almost 20 long years due to a lack of maintenance and a shortage of funds. After several requests from the public, GMC allocated Rs 6 crore for the renovation of the park. Renovation of acquaria, dinosaur theatre, open-air theatre, tree house, musical fountain, children’s play equipment, open gym, walking track, washrooms and parking area all worth Rs 5 crore were taken up to provide a complete experience to families.

In addition to this, the authorities are also planning to construct a new skating rink for the benefit of children and youth. Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu along with local public representatives visited the park and inspected the progress on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that GMC is determined to develop parks and greenery in the city to provide enough lung space to the citizens. “Over 80% of renovation works at Gandhi Park have been completed and necessary action will be taken to complete the remaining 20% of works as soon as possible,” the Mayor said.

Another major park in the city limits, Manasarovaram Park, which is spread across a sprawling 52 acres of land has been in dilapidated condition for over a decade now. After discussing with GMC officials and public representatives, an action plan will be prepared to develop the park as early as possible, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi Park Guntur Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp