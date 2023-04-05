Andhra Pradesh: Gandhi Park renovation works gain momentum

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The renovation and development works at Gandhi Park have picked up pace as Guntur Municipal Corporation officials are keen on reopening it soon. Though there are 20 parks in the city, Gandhi Park is the most sought-after destination for picnic lovers. The park is spread over six km and is located opposite the Guntur Municipal Corporation office.

It was inaugurated in 1950 during the tenure of special officer Rao Sahab S Mukti Swami. It used to be a meeting place for freedom fighters back in the day. Some of the major attractions include the Swaraj Maidan pillar erected in 1939 in memory of martyrs of freedom struggle and a clock tower built in 1938.

Neglected for 20 years

The park remained in utter neglect for almost 20 long years due to a lack of maintenance and a shortage of funds. After several requests from the public, GMC allocated Rs 6 crore for the renovation of the park. Renovation of acquaria, dinosaur theatre, open-air theatre, tree house, musical fountain, children’s play equipment, open gym, walking track, washrooms and parking area all worth Rs 5 crore were taken up to provide a complete experience to families.

In addition to this, the authorities are also planning to construct a new skating rink for the benefit of children and youth. Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu along with local public representatives visited the park and inspected the progress on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that GMC is determined to develop parks and greenery in the city to provide enough lung space to the citizens. “Over 80% of renovation works at Gandhi Park have been completed and necessary action will be taken to complete the remaining 20% of works as soon as possible,” the Mayor said.

Another major park in the city limits, Manasarovaram Park, which is spread across a sprawling 52 acres of land has been in dilapidated condition for over a decade now. After discussing with GMC officials and public representatives, an action plan will be prepared to develop the park as early as possible, he added.

GUNTUR: The renovation and development works at Gandhi Park have picked up pace as Guntur Municipal Corporation officials are keen on reopening it soon. Though there are 20 parks in the city, Gandhi Park is the most sought-after destination for picnic lovers. The park is spread over six km and is located opposite the Guntur Municipal Corporation office. It was inaugurated in 1950 during the tenure of special officer Rao Sahab S Mukti Swami. It used to be a meeting place for freedom fighters back in the day. Some of the major attractions include the Swaraj Maidan pillar erected in 1939 in memory of martyrs of freedom struggle and a clock tower built in 1938. Neglected for 20 yearsgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The park remained in utter neglect for almost 20 long years due to a lack of maintenance and a shortage of funds. After several requests from the public, GMC allocated Rs 6 crore for the renovation of the park. Renovation of acquaria, dinosaur theatre, open-air theatre, tree house, musical fountain, children’s play equipment, open gym, walking track, washrooms and parking area all worth Rs 5 crore were taken up to provide a complete experience to families. In addition to this, the authorities are also planning to construct a new skating rink for the benefit of children and youth. Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu along with local public representatives visited the park and inspected the progress on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that GMC is determined to develop parks and greenery in the city to provide enough lung space to the citizens. “Over 80% of renovation works at Gandhi Park have been completed and necessary action will be taken to complete the remaining 20% of works as soon as possible,” the Mayor said. Another major park in the city limits, Manasarovaram Park, which is spread across a sprawling 52 acres of land has been in dilapidated condition for over a decade now. After discussing with GMC officials and public representatives, an action plan will be prepared to develop the park as early as possible, he added.