Fill up vacancies in govt polytechnics: Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Somu Veerraju demanded that the government fill up the vacancies in polytechnics. For the last six years, there has been no recruitment notification, creating confusion among the youth, he pointed out.

In a press release on Tuesday, he said there are 854 vacant posts in the government polytechnics across the State and no effort has been made to fill them up. The delay is costing valuable time for qualified candidates aspiring for jobs in polytechnics. He questioned the government as to why it failed to take action, even when the issue was brought to its notice by the Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samithi.

