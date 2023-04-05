‘Highest internship seekers, female workforce in Andhra Pradesh’

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh stands first in the country with the highest number of internship seekers, a State with the highest female workforce, and one of the top five States with the highest availability of numerical skills, the India Skills Report 2023 revealed.

The report is formulated based on the Wheebox National Employability Test (WNET) which was taken by 3.75 lakh individuals across the nation. It is based on cooperation with various educational institutions and organisations. Through WNET, the candidates are tested for the competencies and skills necessary to be employable in a socioeconomic environment that is rapidly changing.

In its 10th edition, the India Skills Report examines the strategic overview of India’s Skills and Talent Economy by 2030. The pattern of recruiting early career professionals across 150 corporates in various job roles in over 15 industries is validated for exclusive demand trends by deciphering the future of work.

As per the report, at 93.50%, Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of internship seekers. The State stands third in the country with available skills in English and fourth in highest employability. It has been observed that the State has improved its social, industrial, and technical infrastructure in the last four years, and ranked fourth in most employable young talent standing at 65.57%.

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), founded in 2014, intends to increase employability in the State by promoting skill-building activities. Additionally, funding from State and Central governments has helped in keeping the PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) activities underway, leading to its massive success in the State.

AP has a youth employability score of 64.36% for the age group of 22- 25 this year and it is one of the top five states with employable resources between the age groups of 18-21 and 26-29. Candidates from Andhra Pradesh scored above 60% in the BE/B.Tech and ITI, M.Sc, and BCA fields, placing the State among the top five States with highly-qualified talent in these domains. From 2017 to 2019, Andhra Pradesh was among the top three States with a maximum supply of employable talent, however, that was not the case for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh was also observed to be among the top five States where employers preferred a salary of Rs 2.6 lakh and above.

Andhra Pradesh as a State is preferred by most female test takers. It was reported that Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh were among the top places for having English as a second language, fuelling a globally inclusive and appealing talent market. Andhra Pradesh stood fourth in the highest talent concentration for highly employable male and female resources overall.

Meanwhile, Kurnool was among the top 10 cities with the highest employability, where users scored more than 60% in WNET. On the other hand, cities like Ghaziabad, Tirupati, Kurnool, Mangalore, Bellary, Udupi, Mumbai and Pune were featured among the top 10 cities with the most skilled workers accessible. In conclusion, the report stated there is a lot of potential to take advantage of in the upcoming year as a dramatic rise in employability has been seen in several cities of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Kerala for both men and women.

The study said, “A huge increase in the quality and availability of employable talent, particularly in the States like Andhra Pradesh, attests to the success of broad government-led upskilling programmes by Skill India with the support of other organisations.”

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh stands first in the country with the highest number of internship seekers, a State with the highest female workforce, and one of the top five States with the highest availability of numerical skills, the India Skills Report 2023 revealed. The report is formulated based on the Wheebox National Employability Test (WNET) which was taken by 3.75 lakh individuals across the nation. It is based on cooperation with various educational institutions and organisations. Through WNET, the candidates are tested for the competencies and skills necessary to be employable in a socioeconomic environment that is rapidly changing. In its 10th edition, the India Skills Report examines the strategic overview of India’s Skills and Talent Economy by 2030. The pattern of recruiting early career professionals across 150 corporates in various job roles in over 15 industries is validated for exclusive demand trends by deciphering the future of work.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the report, at 93.50%, Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of internship seekers. The State stands third in the country with available skills in English and fourth in highest employability. It has been observed that the State has improved its social, industrial, and technical infrastructure in the last four years, and ranked fourth in most employable young talent standing at 65.57%. Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), founded in 2014, intends to increase employability in the State by promoting skill-building activities. Additionally, funding from State and Central governments has helped in keeping the PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) activities underway, leading to its massive success in the State. AP has a youth employability score of 64.36% for the age group of 22- 25 this year and it is one of the top five states with employable resources between the age groups of 18-21 and 26-29. Candidates from Andhra Pradesh scored above 60% in the BE/B.Tech and ITI, M.Sc, and BCA fields, placing the State among the top five States with highly-qualified talent in these domains. From 2017 to 2019, Andhra Pradesh was among the top three States with a maximum supply of employable talent, however, that was not the case for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh was also observed to be among the top five States where employers preferred a salary of Rs 2.6 lakh and above. Andhra Pradesh as a State is preferred by most female test takers. It was reported that Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh were among the top places for having English as a second language, fuelling a globally inclusive and appealing talent market. Andhra Pradesh stood fourth in the highest talent concentration for highly employable male and female resources overall. Meanwhile, Kurnool was among the top 10 cities with the highest employability, where users scored more than 60% in WNET. On the other hand, cities like Ghaziabad, Tirupati, Kurnool, Mangalore, Bellary, Udupi, Mumbai and Pune were featured among the top 10 cities with the most skilled workers accessible. In conclusion, the report stated there is a lot of potential to take advantage of in the upcoming year as a dramatic rise in employability has been seen in several cities of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Kerala for both men and women. The study said, “A huge increase in the quality and availability of employable talent, particularly in the States like Andhra Pradesh, attests to the success of broad government-led upskilling programmes by Skill India with the support of other organisations.”