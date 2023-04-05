Home States Andhra Pradesh

Intensify Gadapa Gadapaku: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Directs regional coordinators to strengthen YSRC, iron out differences if any among leaders.

Published: 05th April 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases the Welfare Calendar 2023-24 at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a key meeting with YSRC regional coordinators on Tuesday, during which he stressed the need for intensifying the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme in the State to reach out to people.

The meeting of 12 YSRC regional coordinators assumed significance in the wake of the defeat of the party in the graduates’ constituencies and MLC election under the MLA quota. Following alleged cross-voting by a few legislators in the MLC election under the MLA quota, the party suspended four MLAs. Some of the ruling party legislators were also facing dissidence from YSRC cadres and the party leadership wants to focus on resolving the same so that it does not mar the prospects of the party in the coming elections.

During the meeting, Jagan said there is only one year left for the elections and the regional coordinators should take the responsibility of strengthening the party at the district level.“Resolve the differences among YSRC leaders, if any, and ensure that the party candidates win the elections with a good majority,’’ he said.

Jagan also asked the coordinators to openly discuss with him any party-related issue and can meet him at any time. “You are my top team,’’ he asserted. Emerging out of the meeting, one of the regional coordinator and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said Jagan had asked them to coordinate with Gruha Saradhulu in a better manner and lay more emphasis on Gadapa Gapadaku Mana Prabhutvam.

Botcha said it is the responsibility of the regional coordinators to resolve any kind of dissidence within the party. Meanwhile, YSRC sources said Jagan discussed some key issues related to the performance of some of the legislators and their participation in the Gadapa Gadapaku programme, dissatisfaction against the MLAs and dropping some of them in the ensuing elections.

Though Jagan told the legislators during the meeting on Monday that he was not going to let go any of his MLAs and also ruled out the possibility of Cabinet expansion before the elections, it is learnt that the issue of replacing some of the sitting MLAs with new faces has come up for discussion.

