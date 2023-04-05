JSP, BJP will strive to free AP from clutches of YSRC: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Jana Sena and BJP will strive to free Andhra Pradesh from the clutches of YSRC and make the State YSRC Vimukt AP,” asserted JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. In a brief interaction with media persons after a 45-minute meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday, the JSP chief said on this very topic, besides how to approach to gain power in the State, they discussed at length. “The two-day meeting with the BJP central leadership will give strong results to the State in the coming days,” he averred.

However, he said they did not discuss a political alliance. Asked about the JSP stance of not allowing a split in anti-YSRC votes in the State, Pawan Kalyan said his party continues to stick to it. Both the parties need to strengthen organisationally in the State and the same was discussed during the meeting with the BJP central leadership, he said.

The Jana Sena chief said from the beginning they wanted stability in Andhra Pradesh. “We discussed lawlessness and excesses being committed by the YSRC leadership,” Pawan Kalyan said.JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar underlined the need for cooperation between the two parties for the development of the State.

Pawan Kalyan met BJP Andhra Pradesh in-charge V Muralidharan and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The JSP chief also held discussions with BJP national joint general secretary Shivprakash.During his meeting with Shekhawat, the JSP chief urged the Jal Shakti Minister to ensure speedy completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

