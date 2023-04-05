MLC poll results brought change in Jagan: Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh observed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who earlier threatened his own party MLAs that he would be selective while fielding them in the next elections, was now pleading with them not to desert the YSRC. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra entered the Anantapur Assembly segment on Tuesday from Raptadu.

Addressing a meeting at Vijayanagar in Anantapur, he said, “Jagan is almost falling on the feet of his own party MLAs not to leave YSRC. There is a total change in Jagan after the recent MLC election results. Earlier, Jagan said he would be selective in fielding them in the coming elections, but now he is literally begging them not to leave the party.”

Terming the council poll results a trailer and the real film is much ahead, he said not even a single section of people was happy with the YSRC government. “False cases are being foisted against everyone, who raises his or her voice against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government," he alleged.

This apart, the lower and middle-class people too were not happy with the spiraling prices of essential commodities. “On the one hand Jagan is giving `10 to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, on the other, he is taking away `100 from each of them either in the shape of taxes or by increasing the prices of essential commodities,” Lokesh remarked.

