Home States Andhra Pradesh

MLC poll results brought change in Jagan: Lokesh

Terming the council poll results a trailer and the real film is much ahead, he said not even a single section of people was happy with the YSRC government.

Published: 05th April 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh observed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who earlier threatened his own party MLAs that he would be selective while fielding them in the next elections, was now pleading with them not to desert the YSRC. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra entered the Anantapur Assembly segment on Tuesday from Raptadu.

Addressing a meeting at Vijayanagar in Anantapur, he said, “Jagan is almost falling on the feet of his own party MLAs not to leave YSRC. There is a total change in Jagan after the recent MLC election results. Earlier, Jagan said he would be selective in fielding them in the coming elections, but now he is literally begging them not to leave the party.”

Terming the council poll results a trailer and the real film is much ahead, he said not even a single section of people was happy with the YSRC government. “False cases are being foisted against everyone, who raises his or her voice against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government," he alleged.

This apart, the lower and middle-class people too were not happy with the spiraling prices of essential commodities. “On the one hand Jagan is giving `10 to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, on the other, he is taking away `100 from each of them either in the shape of taxes or by increasing the prices of essential commodities,” Lokesh remarked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh Jagan Mohan Reddy YSRC
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp