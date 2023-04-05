Order CBI probe into illegal silica mining:  Somireddy to Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding a CBI investigation into illegal silica mining in the State, TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy termed it another Obulapuram scam. On the lines of Obulapuram illegal iron ore mining, permissions were being granted for silica mining and the actual mining was taking place at some other place, he alleged.

Speaking to media persons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, he urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to immediately order a CBI probe into the large-scale illegal silica mining in Andhra Pradesh. “At least silica worth Rs 3,000 crore has been looted through illegal silica mining in the past three years,” he observed.

Along with the CBI, he also wanted the intervention of the Enforcement Directorate, GST, NGT, and other Central agencies in the probe into the illegal silica mining scam.“Illegal silica mining is being done even in the coastal corridor, industrial, assigned and APIIC lands, besides other areas. Silica is being bought at Rs 100 per tonne and is being sold at Rs 1,485. After getting refined, it is sold at Rs 4,000 per tonne. The GST, however, is being paid at the rate of Rs 700 per tonne,” he pointed out.

The former minister maintained that at least Rs 28 crore was being diverted to Hyderabad every month through illegal silica mining and a few crores of Rupees was being paid to a senior YSRC leader from Vizag.

“Only 78 persons have lease agreements for mining silica in 3,000 acres in Nellore district. False cases are being foisted against those who are not willing to lease out their private lands for mining. Why the Union Finance Minister, who takes petty traders to task for not paying GST, is keeping mum on the large-scale illegal silica mining?” he asked.

Somireddy also urged the National Green Tribunal to respond as illegal silica mining is going on unabated along the seacoast against coastal regulation zone norms. The former minister said he will be writing a letter to the Union Finance Minister seeking stern measures to curb illegal silica mining in the State.

