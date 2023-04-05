Seven lakh YSRC workers to reach out to five crore people via new campaign

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the poster and released a video documentary for ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’, the party’s upcoming poll campaign and public outreach programme scheduled to be held across the State from April 7 to 20 to explain the State government’s welfare and development initiatives.

Sajjala said the slogan, ‘Ma Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’ (In Jagan, we trust) was given by the public. He explained, “During the 14-day programme, a total of seven lakh secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu will conduct a door-to-door campaign and reach out to 1.60 crore households in the State, covering the entire five crore population.”

The YSRC leader explained that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s intention was to bring a visible change in the people’s lives and ensure political parties are held accountable for the public.“As part of the campaign, MLAs and regional coordinators will work with secretariat conveners. Gruha Saradhulu will provide a questionnaire to the public and gather feedback on the welfare provided to them under the YSRC rule,” he said.

The YSRC leader added, “They will further draw a comparison between the previous TDP government and current YSRC government on the implementation of schemes.”On the feedback gathered from people during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, Sajjala explained that around 80-90 per cent public stated that they have noticed a real change and reposed their confidence in Jagan.

While reviewing the progress of party leaders in carrying out the mass outreach programme, the Chief Minister had also said that around 92 per cent people of the 1.6 crore families in rural areas and 84 per cent in urban areas, an average of 87 per cent of people in the State, benefitted from the government’s Direct Benefit Transfer or non-DBT schemes.

In a dig at the Opposition parties, the YSRC general secretary said the massive public outreach campaign will combat false propaganda.He urged the people to actively participate in the campaign and provide their valuable feedback.

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the poster and released a video documentary for ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’, the party’s upcoming poll campaign and public outreach programme scheduled to be held across the State from April 7 to 20 to explain the State government’s welfare and development initiatives. Sajjala said the slogan, ‘Ma Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’ (In Jagan, we trust) was given by the public. He explained, “During the 14-day programme, a total of seven lakh secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu will conduct a door-to-door campaign and reach out to 1.60 crore households in the State, covering the entire five crore population.” The YSRC leader explained that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s intention was to bring a visible change in the people’s lives and ensure political parties are held accountable for the public.“As part of the campaign, MLAs and regional coordinators will work with secretariat conveners. Gruha Saradhulu will provide a questionnaire to the public and gather feedback on the welfare provided to them under the YSRC rule,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The YSRC leader added, “They will further draw a comparison between the previous TDP government and current YSRC government on the implementation of schemes.”On the feedback gathered from people during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, Sajjala explained that around 80-90 per cent public stated that they have noticed a real change and reposed their confidence in Jagan. While reviewing the progress of party leaders in carrying out the mass outreach programme, the Chief Minister had also said that around 92 per cent people of the 1.6 crore families in rural areas and 84 per cent in urban areas, an average of 87 per cent of people in the State, benefitted from the government’s Direct Benefit Transfer or non-DBT schemes. In a dig at the Opposition parties, the YSRC general secretary said the massive public outreach campaign will combat false propaganda.He urged the people to actively participate in the campaign and provide their valuable feedback.