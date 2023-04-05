Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seven lakh YSRC workers to reach out to five crore people via new campaign

In a dig at the Opposition parties, the YSRC general secretary said the massive public outreach campaign will combat false propaganda.

Published: 05th April 2023 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the poster and released a video documentary for ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’, the party’s upcoming poll campaign and public outreach programme scheduled to be held across the State from April 7 to 20 to explain the State government’s welfare and development initiatives.

Sajjala said the slogan, ‘Ma Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’ (In Jagan, we trust) was given by the public. He explained, “During the 14-day programme, a total of seven lakh secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu will conduct a door-to-door campaign and reach out to 1.60 crore households in the State, covering the entire five crore population.”

The YSRC leader explained that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s intention was to bring a visible change in the people’s lives and ensure political parties are held accountable for the public.“As part of the campaign, MLAs and regional coordinators will work with secretariat conveners. Gruha Saradhulu will provide a questionnaire to the public and gather feedback on the welfare provided to them under the YSRC rule,” he said.

The YSRC leader added, “They will further draw a comparison between the previous TDP government and current YSRC government on the implementation of schemes.”On the feedback gathered from people during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, Sajjala explained that around 80-90 per cent public stated that they have noticed a real change and reposed their confidence in Jagan.

While reviewing the progress of party leaders in carrying out the mass outreach programme, the Chief Minister had also said that around 92 per cent people of the 1.6 crore families in rural areas and 84 per cent in urban areas, an average of 87 per cent of people in the State, benefitted from the government’s Direct Benefit Transfer or non-DBT schemes.

In a dig at the Opposition parties, the YSRC general secretary said the massive public outreach campaign will combat false propaganda.He urged the people to actively participate in the campaign and provide their valuable feedback.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Jagan Mohan Reddy documentary Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp