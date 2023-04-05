Stop illegal transportation of cattle: Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday made it clear that the government should implement the gazette notification issued with respect to stopping the illegal transportation of cattle. The court asked the animal husbandry department officials to hold meetings with lower-rung officials over the implementation of the gazette notification.

The court also warned of stringent action, if its orders were not implemented strictly.

It also directed the director of animal husbandry and the Director General of Police to file counters on the steps being taken to stop the illegal transportation of cattle.

The bench of Justice G Ramakrishna Prasad gave these orders in a petition filed by Thota Suresh Babu of Vijayawada stating that the orders issued by the government prohibiting illegal transportation of cattle in view of the spread of lumpy skin disease were not implemented properly. Later, the matter was posted on April 13.

