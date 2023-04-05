Home States Andhra Pradesh

Substantial hike in railway budget allocation for Andhra Pradesh: Ministry

The ministry has also said it had identified 72 railway stations in the State for development.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there has been a substantial increase in railway budget allocation and commensurate commissioning of infrastructure projects since 2014, the Union Ministry of Railways said that it had proposed the highest-ever budget allocation of Rs 8,406 crore for the State projects for the financial year 2023-24, which is 849% more than the average of 2009-14. The ministry has also said it had identified 72 railway stations in the State for development.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday, stated this in Rajya Sabha in response to a question by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on the infrastructure projects and Budget allocated to Andhra Pradesh for railways.

The minister said that the average annual budget allocation for infrastructure projects and safety works falling fully/partly in Andhra Pradesh during 2014-19 has increased to Rs 2,830 crore per year from Rs 886 crore per year during 2009-14, which is 219% more than average annual budget allocation during 2009-14.

“The annual budget outlay for these projects has been increased toRs 3,885 crore in the financial year 2019-20 (338% more than average annual budget outlay during 2009-14), Rs 4,910 crore in 2020-21 (454% more than average annual budget outlay during 2009-14), Rs 6,223 crore in the financial year 2021-22 (602% more than average annual budget outlay during 2009-14) and Rs 7,032 crore in 2022-23 (694% more than the average of 2009-14,” Vaishnaw said. Vaishnaw said railway projects have been sanctioned and executed zone wise not the State wise as the project may span across State boundaries.

However, as on April 1, 2022, 31 railway infrastructure projects(16 new lines and 15 doublings), covering a total length of 5,581 km, costing Rs 70,594 crore, falling fully or partly in AP, are under different stages of planning/approval/execution, out of which 636 km length has been commissioned and an expenditure of Rs 19,414 crore has been incurred up to March 2022, the minister said.

These projects include 16 new line projects, covering a total length of 1,917 km and costing Rs 25,809 crore, out of which 130 km length has been commissioned and an expenditure of Rs 4,201 crore has been incurred till March 22. Similarly, 15 doubling projects, covering a length of 3,664 km, costing Rs 44,785 crore, out of which 506 km length has been commissioned and an expenditure of Rs 15,213 crore has been incurred up to March 22.

When it comes to the development of railway stations, the minister said the Amrit Bharat Station scheme has been launched for the development of Railway stations. Presently, 1,275 railway stations have been identified for development under this scheme, including 72 in Andhra Pradesh.  The scheme envisages improvement of the amenities at stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, etc.

