Will continue protest till civic issues resolved: Kotamreddy Sridhar

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that he will sit down in the running water at Pottepalem from 8 am to 5 pm on April 6.

Published: 05th April 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Suspended YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar said that he will continue his protest in resolving the issues in his rural constituency.

He addressed the media at his camp office in Nellore city and said that he has sought permission from Nellore rural police for conducting Jal Deeksha on April 6 at Pottepalem Causeway in Nellore rural constituency.

He reiterated that he will take up the Deeksha on the same day even if the police denied permission.  

He explained that he would take up a 10-hour-long sit-in protest in the water flowing on the Pottepalem Causeway, where commuting turned more hazardous due to the flow of water from the local tank. Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that he will sit down in the running water at Pottepalem from 8 am to 5 pm on April 6.

