Home States Andhra Pradesh

With exposure of anomalies, my stand against Margadarsi vindicated: Ex-MP

Asserting that no one is above law, he cited the recent example of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams being fined Rs 10 crore under the FCR Act for not renewing its registration.

Published: 05th April 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Undavalli Arunkumar. (Photo | Twitter,)

Undavalli Arunkumar. (Photo | Twitter,)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has said his stand is vindicated by ‘irregularities’ of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL) being exposed by the State government. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Undavalli said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government dared to take MCFPL by horns and proved no one is above law.

At the same time, the former MP found fault with comments of the Chartered Accounts Association, describing the arrest of a CA belonging to Brahmayya and Co, which audited the accounts of MCFPL, as an attack on the entire CA fraternity.

“Nothing can be far from the truth. As per IPC Section 477 A, if the accounts are manipulated, it warrants punishment. If MCFPL chairman Ch Ramoji Rao says he is transparent, let him disclose the name of depositors,” he demanded. Elaborating further, Undavalli said auditors are not exempted from prosecution if they did a mistake. It has been proved in several cases like Satyam and AgriGold, he pointed out.

Asserting that no one is above law, he cited the recent example of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams being fined Rs 10 crore under the FCR Act for not renewing its registration. After negotiations, the TTD paid a fine of Rs 3 crore on behalf of Lord Venkateswara, which proved that no one is above law. “If such is the case, how can Ramoji Rao considers himself above law?” he questioned.

Undavalli said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has filed a powerful affidavit in the AP Reorganisation Act case, which he feels is done in support of him.“My argument from the beginning has been that laws have been violated by Margadarsi and its financial statements are not clean. If they (Ramoji Rao and co) think otherwise, they can come out clean using the newspaper they run,” he asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Margadarsi Chit Fund irregularities Jagan Mohan Reddy Undavalli
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp