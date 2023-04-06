Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Three quinquagenarians appear for SSC exams

They are working in the tribal welfare hostels as non-teaching staff on contract basis. The trio are determined to clear the examination and get their services regularised.

Published: 06th April 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Y Yellamma (55) of Saluru, and Y Narasimhulu (55) and Y Satyavathi (50) of P Konavalasa appear for the SSC exams at Badragiri PTG Centre | Express

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM MANYAM: Three unusual candidates are appearing for the SSC examinations at Badragiri PTG Centre in Gumma Laxmipuram mandal of the district. Unlike regular candidates, the trio are aged above 50. They include Y Narasimhulu (55), Y Yellamma (55), and Y Satyavathi (50).

They are working in the tribal welfare hostels as non-teaching staff on a contract basis. As the minimum eligibility criterion for regularisation of the service of the three contract staffers is a 10th class pass, the trio are determined to clear the examination and get their services regularised. However, it is their first appearance for the examinations.

Speaking to TNIE, Satyavathi said, “I have been working as a contract employee for the past 15 years. I have decided to become a regular employee by meeting the eligibility criterion of a 10th-class pass. I am well prepared for the examinations and I am hopeful of passing SSC on my first attempt.”

