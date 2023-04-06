Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan to launch family physician concept today

As part of implementing the family physician concept, the government has set up two PHCs or one PHC and one CHC in each mandal.

Published: 06th April 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the family physician concept at Lingamguntla in the Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency of Palnadu district on Thursday. The State government has come up with the family physician concept to strengthen health services at the village level with emphasis on preventive health.

As part of implementing the family physician concept, the government has set up two PHCs or one PHC and one CHC in each mandal. All the PHCs are equipped with 2,873 doctors and 15,516 paramedical staff. One of the doctors in each PHC out of two takes care of OP at PHC and the other visits the mapped Village Health Clinic (VHC) in 104 mobile medical units (MMU) twice a month as per a pre-fixed schedule on a rotation basis. Each doctor is mapped to a maximum of 6-7 villages and visits the same VHCs every month.  

Strengthening of primary health facilities is taken up by the Health Department following the instructions of  Minister for Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini. As part of it, the government has sanctioned 10,032 Dr YSR rural health clinics, each covering a population of 2,500 on average in place of 7,458 sub-centers earlier.

MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (HM&FW), said, “As many as 151 additional PHCs have been sanctioned in addition to 1,142 PHCs and altogether 1,293 PHCs have been made available. Four reserve doctors for each district and one reserve doctor for each CHC (173) are sanctioned and 936 MMUs are in operation to ensure a minimum of two visits for each village secretariat every month.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy family physician preventive health
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp