Couple attacked with acid over enmity in Nellore

NELLORE: A couple suffered burn injuries after an unidentified man attacked them with acid on their way back home after shutting their shop in Kaligiri town of Nellore district in the late hours of Tuesday.

The incident came to light after police registered a case. The injured were identified as Gunapati Nagarjuna Reddy and G Ramya, who suffered 20 per cent burn injuries. Their condition is said to be stable.

According to Circle Inspector K Sambasiva Rao, the couple has been running a mobile shop at YSR statue centre in Kaligiri. They had an old animosity with their neighbours Krishna Rao, Nagendra Sarma, and Padmavati.

When the couple asked Padmavati to change her behaviour, Nagendra Sarma, owner of the house, Padmavati and her relative Krishna Rao maintained a grudge against them, and their involvement in the attack is suspected.

