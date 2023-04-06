Our alliance with JSP intact: Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met BJP national chief JP Nadda in New Delhi, AP unit chief Somu Veerraju said the party is still in alliance with the JSP and they will jointly fight against the ruling YSRC.

The JSP has expressed its dissatisfaction over the BJP AP unit’s attitude towards taking up agitations against the anti-people policies of the YSRC government. Some leaders like Kanna Lakshminarayana have even quit the party over the BJP not taking ahead the alliance with the JSP.

“Our alliance with JSP is very much intact. We will fight against the YSRC dispensation and take up agitations unitedly. Our alliance will continue in the future also,’’ Veerraju told media on Wednesday.

