PM enquired about conditions in AP: TDP MP

Modi observed that the conditions in AP are similar to the situation in Punjab, the TDP MP said in a press release.

Published: 06th April 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired him about the conditions in Andhra Pradesh. Kanakamedala is the lone TDP MP in the Rajya Sabha.

The TDP MP, along with his family members, called on the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday. While taking note of the developments in AP, the Prime Minister stated that he is well aware of the situation in the State. Modi observed that the conditions in AP are similar to the situation in Punjab, the TDP MP said in a press release.

Recalling that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also brought the situation in AP to his notice earlier, Modi is learnt to have expressed some sort of concern over the conditions in the State. The Prime Minister responded positively to his appeal to save the five crore people of the State, the TDP MP claimed.

