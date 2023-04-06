Pomp and gaiety mark Sita Rama Kalyanam in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Sita Rama Kalyanotsavam was performed with great pomp and gaiety on the sixth day of the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta temple on Wednesday. Thousands of devotees from two Telugu states thronged the temple to witness the celestial wedding in Vontimitta, which reverberated with Sri Rama chants. Minister for Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy offered silk robes and ‘mutyala talambralu’ to Lord Kodanda Rama Swamy on behalf of the State government.

Sri Ramanama Amrtham Bhajana was performed by Annamacharya project artists for one hour between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Students of SV Music and Dance College performed the Srimad Ramayanam dance, comprising Sita Swayamvaram, Vanavasam, Ravana Samharam, and Pattabhishekam episodes, with 38 students imitating various characters of Srimad Ramayanam.

Edurukolu Utsavam was performed, where Lord Rama and Sita Devi idols are placed facing each other for the exchange of garlands, before the commencement of the Kalyanam between 8 pm and 10pm.

Priests performed Rakshabandhanam, Yajnopavitadharana, Varapreshanam (Kanyavaranam), and Madhuparkarchanam. After Mahasankalpam, Kanyadanam was performed and Sita Rama pravachans were recited. The Kalyana Ghattam was completed with the recitation of Mangalashtakam, Churnika and Mangalyasutra Puja, Mangalasutradharana.

