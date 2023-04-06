TDP will set up SIT to probe illegal land deals: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has said they will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe illegal land deals in Visakhapatnam if the party comes to power in the State in the next elections. Illegal land deals worth Rs 40,000 crore have taken place in the last four years and they will return the lands to the victims, he promised.

Naidu participated in the TDP zonal meeting of North Andhra on Wednesday, where he said in the graduates’ MLC constituency elections, the party won three seats, including two in Rayalaseema, and the results have sent shivers to the ruling YSRC and the TDP is set to score a huge victory in the 2024 elections.

“People are ready to dump Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Bay of Bengal. God rewrote the script and the TDP won the MLC election on March 23 with the support of 23 MLAs. The election results are a lesson to Jagan, who foisted false cases against opposition leaders and deployed earth movers to demolish people’s properties. However, Jagan is not willing to accept the defeat in the recent elections and he is not suitable for public life,” Naidu observed.

He questioned why the Chief Minister did not go to Vontimitta for the celestial wedding. After bifurcation of the State, he chose Vontimitta for the official venue of the celestial wedding after Bhadrachalam went to Telangana, he said.

Visakhapatnam is the most loved city by him, Naidu said and reminded that when the city was devastated by the Hudhud cyclone he was in the city till restoration works were completed. He alleged that in the last four years, the YSRC government hardly had taken up any development works in North Andhra.

Had TDP been elected in the last elections, Polavaram and Uttaranadhra Sujala Sravanthi would have been completed. Interlinking of Vamsadhara and Nagavali would have been over, ending the water problem in North Andhra, he felt.

The YSRC government had not spent even Rs 400 crore for irrigation in the last four years. “While Telangana is marching ahead, Andhra Pradesh is lagging behind with mounting debts,” Naidu remarked.

