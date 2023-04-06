Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP will set up SIT to probe illegal land deals: Chandrababu Naidu

He alleged that in the last four years, the YSRC government hardly had taken up any development works in North Andhra.

Published: 06th April 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu used for representative purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has said they will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe illegal land deals in Visakhapatnam if the party comes to power in the State in the next elections. Illegal land deals worth Rs 40,000 crore have taken place in the last four years and they will return the lands to the victims, he promised.

Naidu participated in the TDP zonal meeting of North Andhra on Wednesday, where he said in the graduates’ MLC constituency elections, the party won three seats, including two in Rayalaseema, and the results have sent shivers to the ruling YSRC and the TDP is set to score a huge victory in the 2024 elections.

“People are ready to dump Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Bay of Bengal. God rewrote the script and the TDP won the MLC election on March 23 with the support of 23 MLAs. The election results are a lesson to Jagan, who foisted false cases against opposition leaders and deployed earth movers to demolish people’s properties. However, Jagan is not willing to accept the defeat in the recent elections and he is not suitable for public life,” Naidu observed.

He questioned why the Chief Minister did not go to Vontimitta for the celestial wedding. After bifurcation of the State, he chose Vontimitta for the official venue of the celestial wedding after Bhadrachalam went to Telangana, he said.

Visakhapatnam is the most loved city by him, Naidu said and reminded that when the city was devastated by the Hudhud cyclone he was in the city till restoration works were completed. He alleged that in the last four years, the YSRC government hardly had taken up any development works in North Andhra.

Had TDP been elected in the last elections, Polavaram and Uttaranadhra Sujala Sravanthi would have been completed. Interlinking of Vamsadhara and Nagavali would have been over, ending the water problem in North Andhra, he felt.

The YSRC government had not spent even Rs 400 crore for irrigation in the last four years. “While Telangana is marching ahead, Andhra Pradesh is lagging behind with mounting debts,” Naidu remarked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Chandrababu Naidu SIT illegal land deals Visakhapatnam
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp