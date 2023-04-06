We want to reach out to every household: YSRC's PV Mithun Reddy

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

YSRC has a macro view, but plans at a micro level with an intention to reach out to each and every household in the State and ensure their welfare in the best possible manner, says PV Mithun Reddy, YSRC floor leader in Lok Sabha. In an exclusive interview with S Guru Srikanth, the Rajampet MP said the very intention in coming up with the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu public outreach programme, scheduled to be held across the State from April 7 to 20, is to reach out to every household in the State and enlighten the people about what good has been done to them in the last four years. Excerpts

What is the aim of Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu?

The focus of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is on strengthening infrastructure in the health and education sectors. Everyone has a perception that AP is good in terms of education as everyone sees toppers emerging from the State. However, Gross Enrolment Ratio in the State is the lowest in the country, when YSRC took over the government. Our Chief Minister wanted to change it and laid more emphasis on education, including the provision of a healthy diet to students. He has revolutionised the primary education sector by revamping infrastructure in 44,000-odd government schools under Nadu-Nedu. Now, government schools have infrastructure facilities and ambience better than private schools. The village secretariat system was introduced. Farmers have a one-stop solution in the form of Rythu Bharosa Kendras now. All these revolutionary changes have been acknowledged by the entire country and the objective of the campaign is to explain all these things to the people.

How many people will be contacted and do you have enough manpower to complete the campaign successfully?

Our objective is to cover the five crore and odd population of the State. We have a large established network in the State in the form of a volunteer system. The party will deploy two more people for every 50 households covered by a volunteer, besides people’s representatives, including MLAs and ministers. Even if 10 households are covered in a day, there will be enough time to spend with people explaining the welfare schemes.

Does the mass contact programme double as an election campaign?

Basically, YSRC does not adopt macro-level strategy but focuses on micro-level approaches like door-to-door surveys. This will be our first campaign and more such campaigns will be taken up in the coming days.

What outcome is expected from such a massive campaign?

We have one of the largest networks in the country and we are looking for enhancing the same. Basically, we are looking at strengthening the party at the grassroots level further. We are also planning to bring everyone on board by ensuring their problems are brought to a logical conclusion. Jaganannaku Chebudam is also aimed at reaching out to people. Anyone can approach CMO to get their grievances redressed.

What are the areas, where YSRC has not made its presence felt?

We are mapping the entire State and wherever our programmes have not reached the people will be grey areas, which will be focused upon. We will reach out to people, even those who oppose us and try to bring them on board.

What is your answer if people ask you about the Special Category Status and other promises as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act?

We have been putting pressure on the Centre to achieve all the bifurcation promises. See, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act is nearly 10 years old now and so is the case with the BJP regime at the Centre, which has an absolute majority. We have been writing to the Centre for the early completion of the Polavaram project. It is due to our efforts, the Special Category Status is still alive. We have raised the issue not less than 100 times in Parliament and I myself have raised the issue some 30-40 times. BJP is not inclined to give Special Category Status as they expect problems with other BJP-ruled States if it is accorded to AP.

