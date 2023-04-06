Home States Andhra Pradesh

Works at IIT-Tirupati to be complete by Apr 30: Centre

He was responding to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on the allocations made for IITs and the status of the works

Published: 06th April 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

IIIT

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Works for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Tirupati are scheduled to be completed by April 30 this year, while handing over and commissioning activities would be completed by June 30, Union minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on the allocations made for IITs and the status of the works. Replying, the Union minister said an amount of Rs 9,361.50 crore has been allocated for institutes for the financial year 2023-24.

Elaborating, he said the sum of Rs 9,361.50 crore would be utilised for meeting recurring and non-recurring expenses at IITs, including salary, pension, scholarships, wages of contractual staff, purchase of small equipment, library books, and principle/interest repayments.

“For the financial year 2023-24, IIT Tirupati has requested for an allocation of Rs 407.49 crore. However, the actual allocation for the institute is under process,” Sarkar explained.

