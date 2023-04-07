All set to spread Jagan’s message

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the YSRC is set to launch the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu massive public outreach programme on Friday, party general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said as part of the brave initiative, people will be asked about the benefits received by them from the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government under various welfare schemes and the difference in the quality of governance between the present dispensation and the previous regime.

“We will not just take the message of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to each and every household of the State, but will also get people’s feedback, besides seeking their support to YSRC,’’ he said.

“No other government can take up such a brave and massive programme other than Jagan’s. We can proudly say the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu programme will be one of its kind after the country got Independence. We will tell people with a sense of pride that we are extending welfare schemes with utmost transparency,’’ he asserted.

As part of the programme, YSRC foot soldiers will distribute pamphlets explaining the difference between the previous TDP regime and the present YSRC government, seek opinions of people on the questionnaire given to them, paste a sticker of Jagan, if the respondent expresses satisfaction over the performance of the government and ask them to give a missed call to 82960 82960, he explained.

Sajjala said, “We will ask the people to support and bless Jagan only if they are satisfied as they are confident of winning the hearts of the people. We have delivered welfare schemes even during the time of Covid when the entire world was reeling under economic crisis. Our government thinks about the future of the people and that is why we have even announced the welfare calendar in the State Assembly.’’

The party cadres will highlight the reforms in the education sector, which include Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, the introduction of English medium in government schools and nutritious mid-day meals, empowerment of BCs and implementation of a plethora of welfare schemes for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities during the public outreach programme, he elaborated.

