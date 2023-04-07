‘Andhra Pradesh will become role model in preventative medicine’: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Andhra Pradesh will soon become a role model State in preventative healthcare, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said just like pensions, medical facilities would be extended to people at their doorstep. Jagan formally launched the Family Doctor concept in and addressed the public on Thursday at Lingamaguntla village in Palandu district.

The objective of the programme, a first-of-its-kind, is to take preventive healthcare to people’s doorsteps so they do not suffer due to lack of access to affordable and high-quality medical services. Jagan said, “This healthcare programme sheds light on the State government’s concern and commitment for the welfare of the poor.”

Stressing that prevention is better than cure, the CM explained that through family doctor concept, emphasis is on preventing and addressing any illness, including cardiac issues or cancer, in its initial stage so as to help people not only to project their health profile, but also save hefty medical expenditure.

“The Family Doctor concept in Andhra Pradesh will serve as an example for the nation. In no time, other states will try to replicate this model,” he said and added the concept was formulated not just to address the dire need for medical care, but also to strengthen non-communicable disease (NCD-CD) screening to gather data on various diseases that are prevalent in villages.

Besides visiting bed-ridden people and treating them, family doctors would extend free medical treatment to people suffering from communicable and non-communicable diseases, he said and added that they will ensure healthcare for lactating mothers, anaemic school children and women. Patients in need of advanced medical treatment would be referred to Aarogyasri Network Hospitals, while YSR Health Clinics would extend post-treatment healthcare to such patients.

Stating that his government has implemented revolutionary changes in the healthcare sector as it highly values the lives of people, Jagan explained with each village clinic serving 2,000 people, the Family Doctor programme would soon turn the State into a role model for other states in preventive healthcare.

Explaining the process of the programme, he said each mandal would consist of two PHCs (Public healthcare centres) and each PHC would have two doctors. While one doctor would take care of out-patients, the other would visit YSR Health Clinics in assigned villages, schools and Anganwadi centres twice a month. They would identify people suffering from BP, sugar and anaemia, and provide treatment.

YSR Village Health Clinics, manned by community health officers (CHO), auxiliary nurses and midwives (ANM) and Accredited Social Health Assistant (ASHA) workers, would be equipped with 105 types of medicines, lab facilities to conduct 14 kinds of diagnostic tests and 936 mobile medical units (104). Further, Jagan said phone numbers and details of doctors would be displayed at village secretariats which would maintain health records and ensure that medical services are available round the clock.

Urging the public to note the difference between the previous TDP and current YSRC governments, he said medical procedures under YSR Aarogyasri were increased to 3,255 from a mere 1,000 during TDP rule. He pointed out that his government has been spending over Rs 18,000 crore every year on medical and health services as against the meagre Rs 8,000 crore spent by the previous Naidu government.

“The number of network hospitals under YSR Aarogyasri went up to 2,261 from 914 under the TDP regime. As many as 3,57,1596 people were benefitted under the scheme in the last 45 months. The government has so far spent Rs 9,000 crore under Aarogyasri and Rs 990 crore under Aarogya Aasara alone, making it an average of Rs 3,300 crore annually,” the CM explained.

In a dig at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said some people only know scams, but not (welfare) schemes. “They only know how to loot people using their trademark policy of Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko (Plunder, Stash and Devour). Those corrupt, criminal-minded people are trying to influence people,” he added.

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Andhra Pradesh will soon become a role model State in preventative healthcare, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said just like pensions, medical facilities would be extended to people at their doorstep. Jagan formally launched the Family Doctor concept in and addressed the public on Thursday at Lingamaguntla village in Palandu district. The objective of the programme, a first-of-its-kind, is to take preventive healthcare to people’s doorsteps so they do not suffer due to lack of access to affordable and high-quality medical services. Jagan said, “This healthcare programme sheds light on the State government’s concern and commitment for the welfare of the poor.” Stressing that prevention is better than cure, the CM explained that through family doctor concept, emphasis is on preventing and addressing any illness, including cardiac issues or cancer, in its initial stage so as to help people not only to project their health profile, but also save hefty medical expenditure. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The Family Doctor concept in Andhra Pradesh will serve as an example for the nation. In no time, other states will try to replicate this model,” he said and added the concept was formulated not just to address the dire need for medical care, but also to strengthen non-communicable disease (NCD-CD) screening to gather data on various diseases that are prevalent in villages. Besides visiting bed-ridden people and treating them, family doctors would extend free medical treatment to people suffering from communicable and non-communicable diseases, he said and added that they will ensure healthcare for lactating mothers, anaemic school children and women. Patients in need of advanced medical treatment would be referred to Aarogyasri Network Hospitals, while YSR Health Clinics would extend post-treatment healthcare to such patients. Stating that his government has implemented revolutionary changes in the healthcare sector as it highly values the lives of people, Jagan explained with each village clinic serving 2,000 people, the Family Doctor programme would soon turn the State into a role model for other states in preventive healthcare. Explaining the process of the programme, he said each mandal would consist of two PHCs (Public healthcare centres) and each PHC would have two doctors. While one doctor would take care of out-patients, the other would visit YSR Health Clinics in assigned villages, schools and Anganwadi centres twice a month. They would identify people suffering from BP, sugar and anaemia, and provide treatment. YSR Village Health Clinics, manned by community health officers (CHO), auxiliary nurses and midwives (ANM) and Accredited Social Health Assistant (ASHA) workers, would be equipped with 105 types of medicines, lab facilities to conduct 14 kinds of diagnostic tests and 936 mobile medical units (104). Further, Jagan said phone numbers and details of doctors would be displayed at village secretariats which would maintain health records and ensure that medical services are available round the clock. Urging the public to note the difference between the previous TDP and current YSRC governments, he said medical procedures under YSR Aarogyasri were increased to 3,255 from a mere 1,000 during TDP rule. He pointed out that his government has been spending over Rs 18,000 crore every year on medical and health services as against the meagre Rs 8,000 crore spent by the previous Naidu government. “The number of network hospitals under YSR Aarogyasri went up to 2,261 from 914 under the TDP regime. As many as 3,57,1596 people were benefitted under the scheme in the last 45 months. The government has so far spent Rs 9,000 crore under Aarogyasri and Rs 990 crore under Aarogya Aasara alone, making it an average of Rs 3,300 crore annually,” the CM explained. In a dig at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said some people only know scams, but not (welfare) schemes. “They only know how to loot people using their trademark policy of Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko (Plunder, Stash and Devour). Those corrupt, criminal-minded people are trying to influence people,” he added.