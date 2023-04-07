Crackdown on increasing illegal layouts in Bapatla

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Bapatla administration has decided to take stern action in order to curb the increasing illegal layouts in the district. The authorities have identified as many as 241 illegal layouts in the district so far. After the reorganisation of districts, Bapatla was formed with nearly 25 mandals. With the newly set up district headquarters, mandal headquarters and newly started development projects, real estate has boomed across the Bapatla district, especially in the surrounding areas of the town in the past one year. As a result, several new housing layouts have come up in the district.

With this, the officials observed that along with the regular layouts, several illegal layouts were also being constructed without taking required permissions from the departments concerned. Observing this, district collector Vijaya Krishnan instructed the tahsildars and MPDOs of all mandals to conduct a survey to identify the number of illegal layouts across the district and submit a detailed report to her.

According to the report, the district administration received applications for the regularisation of as many as 880 layouts and 241 layouts were found to be constructed illegally in the past few months. The collector instructed the officials to take stern action against illegal layouts.

She directed the tahsildars and MPDOs to conduct regular inspections at the layouts, to observe whether the constructions are taking place according to the set regulations and make sure the bills were cleared in time.

Meanwhile, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is also determined to act against illegal constructions in the city. “The unauthorised constructions going unabated in the city will not be tolerated,” said GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri.

She instructed planning secretaries and town planning officers to identify such constructions and issue notices to the concerned builders to halt them immediately. She directed staff to be alert and make field visits to identify the unauthorised structures and said that she would not hesitate to take departmental action against officials concerned if they failed to do so.

