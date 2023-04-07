Expedite pending road constructions: GMC Mayor

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: “Guntur Municipal Corporation is taking all necessary action to speed up the pending road construction works in the city,” said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. He along with local public representatives and GMC officials inspected the progress of road extension works at the Ethu road area here on Thursday.

He said that citizens faced severe difficulties in the past one decade due to the absence of a council and all development works were halted. But required action is being taken to develop the damaged roads in the city, he added.

He said the idols of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga were erected decades ago when Guntur was a municipality causing severe traffic issue. He said that vehicles heading to Chilakaluripet, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Prathipadu and Parchuru will pass through the Ethu road junction. Corporators, police, GMC engineering department staff and others were present.

