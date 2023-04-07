Home States Andhra Pradesh

Expedite pending road constructions: GMC Mayor

He said the idols of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga were erected decades ago when Guntur was a municipality causing severe traffic issue.

Published: 07th April 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu

GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: “Guntur Municipal Corporation is taking all necessary action to speed up the pending road construction works in the city,” said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. He along with local public representatives and GMC officials inspected the progress of road extension works at the Ethu road area here on Thursday.

He said that citizens faced severe difficulties in the past one decade due to the absence of a council and all development works were halted. But required action is being taken to develop the damaged roads in the city, he added.

He said the idols of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga were erected decades ago when Guntur was a municipality causing severe traffic issue. He said that vehicles heading to Chilakaluripet, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Prathipadu and Parchuru will pass through the Ethu road junction. Corporators, police, GMC engineering department staff and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu road extension works Ethu road
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp